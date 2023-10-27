Loki Season 2 May Have The MCU's Second Most Disgusting Death

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 4 — "Heart of the TVA"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is designed for the whole family to enjoy, so most character deaths are hidden behind a cinematic veneer of PG-13 glamor, but every now and then, Marvel takes the kid gloves off and delivers a character death so gnarly, so disgusting, that even the sturdiest would falter. "Loki" Season 2, Episode 4, "Heart of the TVA," adds to this particular category with what could be one of the most viscerally upsetting deaths in the entire franchise.

Thanks to the efforts of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and the good people of the Time Variance Authority, General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her rogue Minutemen are confined to a prison cell with Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal). But instead of a fair trial, they encounter Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). The former TVA leader attempts to sway General Dox and co. to her side, but the general's disagreement with the TVA is very different from Renslayer's, and only Hunter X-5 defects. But the rest? Renslayer encapsulates them in a Time Cube.

What comes next is not shown on-screen, but thanks to Loki's interrogation antics in Episode 2, "Breaking Brad," we know a Time Cube can shrink to crush anything inside of it. And while Loki stops shy of actually smushing Hunter X-5 into a pulp, Renslayer doesn't. The camera focuses on her expression as the imprisoned Minutemen and General Dox are slowly crushed to death. The associated sound effects, aside from the screaming, are distressingly ... wet.