Disney's Bob Iger Low-Key Slams Warner Bros. For Licensing DC Movies To Netflix

Disney CEO Bob Iger owned up to some of the media empire's recent mistakes while painting a picture of a brighter, more focused future during the company's recent investor call. Iger returned to Disney in November 2022, taking over from Bob Chapek, who had previously been his replacement. Iger was fiery in his messages to investors, taking shots across the bow at Disney's competitors, including Warner Bros. Discovery.

While Iger did not mention Warner Bros. by name, he did make a pointed comment that seemed directed at its practice of licensing content out to Netflix. In comments on the topic of Netflix licensing, as recorded by Deadline, Iger said, "Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, for instance, they are all doing very, very well on our platform, and I don't see why — just to basically chase bucks — we should do that when they are really, really important building blocks to the current and future of our streaming business."

Recently, Warner Bros. has made the decision to let movies from its defunct DCEU be streamed on Netflix alongside its own platform, Max, including titles like "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League." Iger's comments seem like a pointed rebuttal of that strategy. But Iger did preface his remarks by acknowledging that Disney is licensing some content to Netflix, just not the biggest moneymakers. "We've actually been licensing content to Netflix," he said, "and are going to continue to ... but I wouldn't expect that we will license our core brands to them."