Does Disney Own Family Guy & If So, Why Isn't It Available On Disney+?

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, audiences had many questions. Would this mean Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) from "Avatar" is technically a Disney princess? And does Disney own "Family Guy," and would it put the animated sitcom on Disney+ alongside the family-friendly fare?

As part of the acquisition, Disney does own "Family Guy," along with all of Fox's other animated series like "Bob's Burgers." However, Disney has made it a point to keep more adult-oriented programming off of Disney+ in the United States. Instead, all of that content can be found on Hulu, with every season of "Family Guy" there, including new episodes the day after they air on Fox. Of course, that could change in the future. Disney seems to be more experimental as of late, allowing more mature shows on Disney+ in the States. "The Simpsons" was another big get for Disney as part of the acquisition, and there are definitely episodes of that show that push the boundaries of what Disney+ offers typically.

The studio also put all of the former Netflix Marvel shows on Disney+, such as "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," and "Luke Cage." With this in mind, it's possible Disney could include shows like "Family Guy" on its U.S. streaming service in the future.