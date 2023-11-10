Where You've Seen The Cast Of Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain Before

Over the last few seasons of "Saturday Night Live," the comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy have made a name for themselves with their prerecorded sketches. The three-man group is comprised of John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall — the first two of which are the sons of "SNL" writer and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" writer/sidekick Steve Higgins and former "SNL" writer and longtime Adam Sandler creative partner Tim Herlihy, respectively. They formed Please Don't Destroy in 2017 while attending New York University together, and then spent four years making a name for themselves on stage and via social media clips before being hired as "SNL" writers in 2021.

Like The Lonely Island before them — also a comedy trio famous for prerecorded "SNL" shorts as well as helping to popularize a then little-known website called YouTube with their viral "Lazy Sunday" music video — Please Don't Destroy have now taken their talents to film. Originally meant for theatrical release in August 2023, the trio's "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain" is now set to debut on Peacock on November 17th. The film sees John, Martin, and Ben, seemingly playing versions of themselves, looking for buried treasure in the woods — which of course turns out to be a ridiculous adventure that sees them encountering various wild characters. And many of those characters are played by actors that might look a little familiar.