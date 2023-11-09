The Ending Of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 Explained

It's the end of an era. After a 10-year run from 2013 to 2023, "Attack on Titan" has come to a bittersweet end, leaving a void in viewers' hearts and an indelible impact on anime as a whole. Not only is "Attack on Titan" one of the most popular anime series in Japan, but it has also become one of the most popular anime series in the entire world, helping establish anime into mainstream culture on a whole new level.

The series finale has been a long time coming. The first three seasons of the show were produced by Wit Studio and released over the course of six years. While this is no short stretch of time, it helps put into perspective why fans were so shocked that the fourth season alone took three years for MAPPA studio to produce.

The finale itself is broken into two parts, and the conclusion proved to be a roller coaster of emotions for viewers all over the world, filled with epic fight scenes, heart-wrenching goodbyes, and one plot twist after another. There's a lot to take in, so let's break down everything that happens in the final episode, including the atrocities Eren commits, what that means on a deeper level, and how the ending sets up the possibility of a sequel.