Attack On Titan: Why Did They Stop The Show For 4 Years?

These days, it's safe to say that "Attack on Titan" has established itself as one of the most popular anime series in history. An adaptation of Hajime Isayama's doom-laden post-apocalyptic manga series of the same name, it's produced four successful seasons that have earned heaps of critical acclaim. That said, it's often been a frustrating journey for viewers as they've had to endure long waits without new episodes to sink their teeth into.

This frustration was particularly evident during the first two seasons, which were separated by a four-year hiatus. Season 1 ended in September 2013 and "Attack on Titan" didn't return until 2017, which is quite a long gap between new episodes. So what caused the freaking hold-up?

There was actually good reason for the long break, which probably helped the show maintain its quality in the long run. As documented by CBR, the manga was only 49 chapters into its existence by the time Season 1 ended, meaning that there wasn't enough source material out there to adapt. If "Game of Thrones" taught us anything, it's that TV shows outpacing their source material can lead to diminishing returns over time. With that in mind, the "Attack on Titan" creators deserve credit for their patience.