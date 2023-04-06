Attack On Titan's Creator Isn't Afraid To Get You Angry & That's Why He's A Storytelling Genius

Taking risks should be the goal of every artist — particularly one who wishes for their work to endure amid an ever-growing array of storytelling options, and an ever-decreasing attention span. The purpose isn't to make fans happy. Quite frankly, if a reader does not like a book, there's no shortage of others to select from. So, to truly make works that matter, an artist has to have conviction in their creative vision and focus on what the art piece needs, rather than what the masses want.

Manga artist Hajime Isayama has achieved what many aspiring mangaka can only dream of — worldwide success and widespread love for his story. It's a story he began when he was in his early 20s, still struggling to capture the interest of editors and publishers. In fact, his personal journey, from zero to global recognition, should serve to tell other aspiring artists that no matter how many times the doors get shut in your face, you keep fighting and moving forward, very much like a certain protagonist (minus the carnage of global genocide). The mangaka even admitted to almost giving up at one point, once saying that, "I thought, I'll go to one more publisher, and if they reject me, my dream is pretty much over" (per Popverse).

It is not too bold to speculate that every "Attack on Titan" fan would feel like the world would be a little emptier if such a story had never seen the light of day. But what is it that makes Isayama's work so special? Is he still so special even after making so many fans angry at the way in which he brought his epic narrative to a close? Or, perhaps, does that anger illustrate just how great a storyteller he truly is?