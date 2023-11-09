007: Road To A Million Landing Brian Cox As Host Was Actually A Huge Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though a replacement for James Bond had yet to be named, it didn't stop venerable actor Brian Cox from signing up for what he thought was going to be the next 007 movie adventure.

Unfortunately for the "Succession" star, his big venture into the world of Bond was actually for the upcoming reality show competition "007: Road to a Million," which is based on the successful spy franchise by author Ian Fleming. During a recent interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Cox recalled for Fallon that he didn't have any reason to believe "007: Road to a Million" was anything but a Bond movie since the franchise's producers, including Barbara Broccoli, were behind it.

"I thought it was the new James Bond film," Cox told the TV talker. "I said, 'Oh, finally they're getting me in a James Bond movie.' I thought, 'Yes, of course!'" Then Cox discovered what the 007 project really was about. "There was no script," the actor told Fallon, laughing. "There was no James Bond movie. I was doing this reality show." So, in an instant, Cox's aspirations to be in a 007 movie were erased. "For years, I thought, 'I would love to be in James Bond. It would be really interesting,'" Cox told Fallon. "I thought this was my moment, but it wasn't."