Matthew Perry Official Death Certificate Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Matthew Perry's death certificate lists his stepfather Keith Morrison as the individual who provided information for said death certificate. It also confirms that the actor was never married. It's expected that a cause of death will be revealed in subsequent weeks, as further testing is said to be underway.

Following the actor's passing, fans, family, and friends took to social media to mourn the Emmy-nominated "Friends" star. In a statement to People, the actor's "Friends" castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow mourned the actor. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

TMZ says that Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private ceremony on November 3. He was buried in the Hollywood Hills, with his "Friends" castmates in attendance.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).