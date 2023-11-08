Matthew Perry Official Death Certificate Leaves More Questions Than Answers
The official death certificate for "Friends" star Matthew Perry has been revealed.
Fans of Matthew Perry were devasted to learn on Saturday, October 28 that the "Friends" star had died. When news of the actor's passing broke, details were slim regarding the cause of death. The 54-year-old actor was reportedly found in his jacuzzi in what appeared to be a drowning incident. Now, The Blast has obtained Perry's death certificate, however, the certificate lists Perry's cause of death as "deferred." According to the outlet, the official cause of death will remain unknown pending further toxicology reports.
Authorities say that foul play wasn't suspected and that no narcotics were found near Perry at the time of his death. Additionally, initial toxicology reports revealed no evidence of meth or fentanyl in his system. While no drugs were found at the actor's Hollywood home, bottles of prescription medication for depression and anxiety were found. Testing is underway to determine if these prescription drugs were in his system at the time of death. The "Friends" actor previously had issues with drugs and alcohol. The actor's friend, Athenna Crosby, one of the last individuals to see him before his death, says that Perry was sober.
Matthew Perry is missed
Matthew Perry's death certificate lists his stepfather Keith Morrison as the individual who provided information for said death certificate. It also confirms that the actor was never married. It's expected that a cause of death will be revealed in subsequent weeks, as further testing is said to be underway.
Following the actor's passing, fans, family, and friends took to social media to mourn the Emmy-nominated "Friends" star. In a statement to People, the actor's "Friends" castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow mourned the actor. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
TMZ says that Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private ceremony on November 3. He was buried in the Hollywood Hills, with his "Friends" castmates in attendance.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).