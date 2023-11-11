Meet Marvel's New Punisher: 5 Key Bullet Points You Need To Know

Contains spoilers for "Punisher" #1 by Marvel Comics (by David Pepose, Dave Wachter, Dan Brown, and VC's Cory Petit).

Marvel's latest Punisher has officially arrived, with a new character, Joe Garrison, reluctantly taking over the iconic mantle from the original, Frank Castle. And, much like his predecessor, Garrison isn't shy about making his bloody presence known.

Despite the Punisher being rumored to return to the small screen in the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" series on Disney+, the antihero has been at a bit of a crossroads in the comics. In the wake of the Punisher's iconic skull being adopted by white supremacists and other bad actors in real life, Marvel attempted to reinvent him in the present day. Changes include ridding Castle of his chest symbol and taking him in a bold new direction where he worked alongside the Hand, the publisher's group of (usually) evil ninja warriors. Now, Marvel's continued efforts to retool the Punisher include introducing a fresh face in the role.

For those worried Marvel's retooling would drastically rewrite what it means to be the Punisher or water down the violence seen in the original fan-favorite character's past comics, have no fear. The new story is bloody, brutal, and tragic. But what happened to Frank Castle? Who is Joe Garrison? And how does he become the Punisher when he has no desire to assume the title in the first place?