Whatever Happened To Angels And Tomboys After Shark Tank?

Mallory Iyana, Madison Star, and Viara Iyadunni are seeking a $55,000 investment for 20% of Angels and Tomboys. Their presentation begins with an energetic dance number accompanied by a song about the business which delights the sharks.

While they primarily serve young girls at the moment, the team's goal is to eventually have Angels and Tomboys be an all-encompassing personal hygiene brand. Each unit is priced at $12 and is made for $4, although they are in the process of talking with manufacturers to bring costs down to $1.75. Currently, the team have made $59,000 in sales from trade shows and online. They've spread the word through extensive social media use and the girls even bring items to their school to sell. Some of the sharks aren't so sure there's an audience for this, but Iyadunni informs them that similar fragrances make up a trillion dollar market. Additionally, she states that they've done extensive research and have yet to come across a product quite like Angels and Tomboys.

Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary are still not convinced that there's a market for the product and all go out. Daymond John and Mark Cuban show interest, but are aware of the risks involved. They offer to go in together for $60,000 at 33.3%. Excited by the prospect of having two sharks, the girls take the deal.