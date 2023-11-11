Whatever Happened To Angels And Tomboys After Shark Tank?
Angels and Tomboys is a business looking to help young girls everywhere feel and smell the best they can. The Memphis-based company produces a line of fragrances and lotions catered specifically for tween and teen girls, with various scents such as Frozen Hot Chocolate, Watermelon Funk, and Lemonade Doughnut. Through their brand, Angels and Tomboys aims to empower young women everywhere to express and be their most genuine selves, with the tagline, "All girls are created equally different."
The company came from the minds of sisters Mallory Iyana and Madison Star. Frustrated by the limited array of body care items for young girls, the two devised their own solution. They pitched it to their mother, Viara Iyadunni, who was in on the concept and came up with the name Angels and Tomboys after her daughters' distinct personalities. They started by making the product in their kitchen before making sales at various trade shows. In 2015, the girls even pitched their idea on "The Real" to Moziah Bridges of Mo's Bows, one of the most famous children "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs, and won $2,500. Before they knew it, they'd be presenting to the panel of celebrity investors on Season 8 of "Shark Tank."
What happened to Angels and Tomboys on Shark Tank?
Mallory Iyana, Madison Star, and Viara Iyadunni are seeking a $55,000 investment for 20% of Angels and Tomboys. Their presentation begins with an energetic dance number accompanied by a song about the business which delights the sharks.
While they primarily serve young girls at the moment, the team's goal is to eventually have Angels and Tomboys be an all-encompassing personal hygiene brand. Each unit is priced at $12 and is made for $4, although they are in the process of talking with manufacturers to bring costs down to $1.75. Currently, the team have made $59,000 in sales from trade shows and online. They've spread the word through extensive social media use and the girls even bring items to their school to sell. Some of the sharks aren't so sure there's an audience for this, but Iyadunni informs them that similar fragrances make up a trillion dollar market. Additionally, she states that they've done extensive research and have yet to come across a product quite like Angels and Tomboys.
Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary are still not convinced that there's a market for the product and all go out. Daymond John and Mark Cuban show interest, but are aware of the risks involved. They offer to go in together for $60,000 at 33.3%. Excited by the prospect of having two sharks, the girls take the deal.
Angels and Tomboys after Shark Tank
Angels and Tomboys' "Shark Tank" segment would officially air on October 14, 2016. Along with the team seeing an increase in sales and expanding their product line, investors Mark Cuban and Daymond John worked closely with the company to ensure that it would find its audience. "They have offered a lot of advice to position us for growth and have introduced us to a team of people to help us move to the next phase," Viara Iyadunni told Evenaturally. "We make an assertive effort to always connect with our current fan base and to introduce ourselves to people that may not know about us just yet."
In 2018, Angels and Tomboys took a major step and opened up its first brick and mortar location in Memphis. Initially, Cuban was unaware of the storefront until receiving an email from the girls. However, amongst sharing their vision, he became open to the concept. "He's really for the e-commerce piece, but he (now) loves the store idea,” Iyadunni shared with Commercial Appeal. "Once he saw it and he really caught the vision, it was a no-brainer.” The family stayed up late to prepare for their grand opening, with the store being split between a side for "angels" and a side for "tomboys."
Is Angels and Tomboys still in business?
Currently, unless you reside in Memphis, Tennessee, the only way to purchase any of Angels and Tomboys' line of products is through the company's official website. It no longer appears that it carries the same array of scents presented on "Shark Tank," but that doesn't mean that it lacks variety. Far from, as Angels and Tomboys' current stock includes such face and body specific products such as bath soaks, body washes, face moisturizers, face oils, body butters, and more. Prices on these items range from $8 to $12.
In their mission to empower and give back to the community, the Angels and Tomboys team have participated in numerous outreach efforts over the years. Along with donating such essential items as clothing and hygiene products to women's shelters and similar poverty-stricken areas, they've also launched their own venture called Girlhood Academy. The nonprofit acts as an extension of Angels and Tomboy's main mission in promoting self-esteem and fighting against bullying. Additionally, the sisters hosted the National Civil Rights Museum's Student Forum Freedom Awards in 2021.
Angels and Tomboys was inactive from the social media space for some time, but have more recently revamped its Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts where the team appears to be actively posting once more. The company is estimated to have a net worth of $180,000.
What's next for Angels and Tomboys?
Angels and Tomboys may have yet to hit any "Shark Tank" records, but the company nevertheless appears to be succeeding in its vision. As they continue building upon their ever-growing platform for tween and teen girls to express themselves, the team remains committed to having their brand reflect these core values.
Co-founders Mallory and Madison recently announced to their followers that Angels and Tomboys would be moving to making its items plant-based. They officially launched the revamped collection at a beauty-based networking event at Memphis' Penny's Nitty Gritty on Wednesday, November 1. Currently, all of the items listed on Angels and Tomboys' website falls under this umbrella and much of the brand's imagery and advertising has capitalized on this fact as of late. In August, the sisters spoke about some upcoming additions to their lineup, saying in an interview with Heavy, "We are currently working on releasing our body wash, a 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner set and Facial Cleanser system. We have several other products that we will introduce over the next several months, not just these."
Expanding its product line is sure to be a worthwhile effort as Angels and Tomboys enters its next stage of evolution. Regardless of what's next, there's no doubt that the company's passionate creators will continue moving in a positive and progressive direction.