Whatever Happened To Shark Tank's Most Famous Child Entrepreneurs?

"Shark Tank" is one of those shows best enjoyed while flicking through channels, when you stumble upon ABC randomly airing an omnibus of episodes. It takes surprisingly little time for fans to get thoroughly hooked, laughing with — and sometimes loathing — at least one of the judges.

The format of "Shark Tank" has been tried and tested worldwide, originally starting as Sony Pictures Television's "The Tigers of Money" in Japan. It later spread across the globe with various names, each cleverly playing on a particular country's scariest animal. You've got the UK with "Dragon's Den" and Germany with "The Lions' Den." (But leave it to the French to do things differently: They went with "Qui veut être mon associé?" which translates to "Who wants to be my business partner?")

The show revolves around contestants convincingly presenting their business ideas as viable to the judges, or "sharks." It's a refreshing change from other reality TV where judges hog the spotlight, and we never hear from the contestants again. "Shark Tank" shines the spotlight on those brave souls, young and old, who dare to dream big. Notably, the show's focus on a start-up company makes it easy to support and follow the latest and greatest contestants, allowing viewers to stay updated on their progress. While most of their contestants have been adults, there have been more than a few kids turning up on the show with their latest money-making scheme.

The episodes featuring young entrepreneurs add an extra layer of charm to the show. They highlight the unwavering devotion of parents, the surprisingly kind reactions of the sharks, and how much these young entrepreneurs genuinely care about their ventures. Let's take a look at how a few of the show's youngest contestants are doing today.