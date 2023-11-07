Gen V: The 5 Strongest Supes, Ranked

Compound V grants almost every Supe some degree of enhanced durability, with most members of the Seven being able to withstand blows that would be fatal to ordinary humans regardless of their individual powers. It seems possible, however, that Jordan Li's (Derek Luh and London Thor) power set makes them nearly invincible.

Disappointingly, Jordan's powers have not been explored in much depth beyond their obvious ability to alter their gender presentation. But based on what we've seen so far, it seems as though they're able to avoid dying by taking on their masculine form. Two key moments that support this theory are their first formal appearance on the series, in which Professor Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown) shoots them with a gun at point-blank range — instead of dying, their appearance changes from feminine to masculine. The same thing happens when they are hit with a seemingly deadly amount of fire during their battle with Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

There has to be a reason why Jordan is one of the highest-ranked Supes at the school, as well as a key figure of God U's school of crimefighting. It would make sense that, in addition to their fighting skill, Jordan's invincibility would make them top of their class in terms of defensive capability. Offensively, however, they have little extraordinary in their arsenal beyond blasts of power (which seemingly can only be used when they're in their feminine form). Sorry, Jordan — that No. 1 spot is still out of reach here, even if you did almost take out Golden Boy singlehandedly.