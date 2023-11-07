Gen V: The 5 Strongest Supes, Ranked
We've finally finished our freshman year at Godolkin University. Though our grades got a little shaky toward the end (in our defense, the acting teacher was almost murdered during the final), Vough– Amazon Studios has confirmed that we'll be back. "Gen V" is getting a Season 2, and the young heroes are getting their sophomore year.
But before we all race off to summer break faster than A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) chasing bank robbers, let's take a quick look at some of the incredibly powerful new players introduced in Season 1. From superstrength to super-blood, "Gen V" unleashes some of the deadliest powers we've seen in the "Boys" universe thus far — even though some of the Supes using those powers get exploded before graduation.
Grab your yearbooks and a few Sharpies because there's a lot to process before we leave campus — hopefully, it's still here in the fall.
5. Tek Knight: Most likely to outsmart you
Though his powers aren't the flashiest and he doesn't appear to be too physically threatening, Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) is likely the most dangerous Supe introduced on "Gen V" (when he can control his urges, that is). Despite not being a member of the Seven, Tek Knight seems to be in the upper echelon of Vought's superhero products, in terms of both celebrity and cunning. His television program, "The Whole Truth," keeps him valuable to Vought while remaining relatively self-reliant compared to Supes like A-Train who have little autonomy being directly under Homelander's (Antony Starr) purview and convention-hoppers like Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery), Ezekiel (Shaun Benson), and the Mesmerizer (Haley Joel Osment) who rely on their waning public status just to get by. Platforms are powerful in the "Boys" universe, and Tek Knight's is stronger than most.
What makes him a truly terrifying foe, however, is his ability to read anyone like a book. The characters of "The Boys" fight their battles primarily through subterfuge, frequently operating undercover behind enemy lines while doing everything possible to conceal whatever minuscule advantage they've managed to secure against Vought. In the face of the World's Greatest Detective, the Boys' entire mission could be compromised in seconds. That said, if he were to find himself in a head-to-head fight with any other character on this list, he'd be on his billionaire-playboy-philanthropist back before you could say "World's Greatest."
4. Jordan Li: Most likely to survive a gunshot
Compound V grants almost every Supe some degree of enhanced durability, with most members of the Seven being able to withstand blows that would be fatal to ordinary humans regardless of their individual powers. It seems possible, however, that Jordan Li's (Derek Luh and London Thor) power set makes them nearly invincible.
Disappointingly, Jordan's powers have not been explored in much depth beyond their obvious ability to alter their gender presentation. But based on what we've seen so far, it seems as though they're able to avoid dying by taking on their masculine form. Two key moments that support this theory are their first formal appearance on the series, in which Professor Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown) shoots them with a gun at point-blank range — instead of dying, their appearance changes from feminine to masculine. The same thing happens when they are hit with a seemingly deadly amount of fire during their battle with Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger).
There has to be a reason why Jordan is one of the highest-ranked Supes at the school, as well as a key figure of God U's school of crimefighting. It would make sense that, in addition to their fighting skill, Jordan's invincibility would make them top of their class in terms of defensive capability. Offensively, however, they have little extraordinary in their arsenal beyond blasts of power (which seemingly can only be used when they're in their feminine form). Sorry, Jordan — that No. 1 spot is still out of reach here, even if you did almost take out Golden Boy singlehandedly.
3. Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy: Most likely to succeed
Speaking of the would-be member of the Seven, Golden Boy is possibly the most hero-ready Supe we've seen since Homelander and seemingly the worthiest of the responsibility since Annie January, aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Heroes with strength and durability are a dime a dozen in Vought's cadre, but the combo of star power and well, power-power that Luke Riordan possesses has come along in only one other case — and it ended just as tragically.
When audiences first saw how kind, charming, and noble Golden Boy was, they were likely reminded of another "Boy" who broke their hearts in Season 3 of "The Boys" (and no, we don't mean a member of the titular team ... or Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, for that matter). Alex, aka Supersonic, aka (The Artist Formerly Known as) Drummer Boy (Miles Gaston Villanueva), possesses the same Seven-making qualities as Golden Boy and is arguably killed because of that.
Should Luke have survived Godolkin University with his morals intact, his tenure in the Seven would have been just as short if not shorter than Alex's, especially given that Alex is murdered before Homelander realizes he can basically execute his enemies with impunity. Additionally, though Luke is certainly among Godolkin's most powerful students, his looks and overall marketability disguise the fact that others would make him flame out fairly quickly should they be given the same opportunities and resources.
2. Sam Riordan: Most likely to punch you through the skull
In terms of brute strength alone, the clear winner is Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). Though many of the Supes on "Gen V" appear to have that base level of above-average strength that most of those who use Compound V get, the younger Riordan has proven himself to be on another level. No other student at Godolkin University could shred through so many armed guards with their bare hands alone (and even some of those with deadly powers of their own wouldn't be as effective).
As of Season 1, Sam's biggest weakness — aside from the one that every Supe in the "Boys" universe has — is psychological. Killing doesn't come naturally to the tragically fallen character, with Sam seemingly only capable of going on a true rampage if he can dissociate enough from reality. We've previously seen this take the shape of him imagining his attackers as puppets, temporarily postponing the emotional clarity of what he is actually doing. Sadly, he eventually finds a way to postpone it indefinitely via a push from Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) — though it will surely return with a vengeance in Season 2, likely in the form of a ghostly Luke Riordan.
1. Marie Moreau: Most likely to kill you with a thought
Since the beginning of "The Boys" Season 2, arguably no Supe power has been scarier than the spontaneous head-exploding abilities of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Until "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 7, we believed she was the only one capable of such unpredictable carnage — then she meets Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair).
The reveal that Neuman and Marie have the same power set is mutually foreboding since it expands the scope of the former's gifts (from mere cranium combustion to full-blown hemokinesis) and shows the latter's full potential. With enough training, it's possible that Marie will also possess the ability to kill others with just a thought.
Moreover, Marie doesn't have to hide her abilities from the world for the sake of a political agenda. Neuman might be further along in her superpowered development, but her actions are still contained in this way, such that, depending on the venue, not even she is safe from Marie's power.
While Sam may possess a level of physical prowess we've not yet seen from a character on "The Boys," Marie is proving to be a lethal threat who could one day challenge Homelander himself — even in spite of innumerable disadvantages. It's this combination of raw talent and clear potential that makes her the strongest hero introduced on "Gen V."
H.A.G.S.!