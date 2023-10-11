Why Does Tek Knight From Gen V Look So Familiar?

Throughout its inaugural season on Prime Video, "Gen V" has proven capable of being every bit as vicious, violent, witty, and wickedly insightful as the series that spawned it. And if you've seen even one episode of Amazon's grotesquely ingenious superhero satire "The Boys," you know that's saying quite a lot. As for the spin-off, it continues to populate the Compound V saturated world with a compelling slate of supes, many of whom have already leveraged their powers towards, shall we say, morally questionable ends. That includes the supe known as Tek Knight, who turned up as the host of the Vought International backed true-crime television series "The Whole Truth."

If Knight's name sounds familiar, it's because it was dropped on multiple occasions throughout the first three seasons of "The Boys." The character's "Gen V" spot marks the first time Knight appears in the flesh, however. And fans of the show can surely agree his first appearance was well worth the wait. But they might also have recognized the actor who played the Godolkin alum in the episode, because Derek Wilson has become a regular fixture in the film and television landscape over the past decade plus. And as it happens, he's hardly been a stranger to left-field dwelling sci-fi and comic book fare over that stretch. Here's where you've seen Tek Knight from "Gen V" before.