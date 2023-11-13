Yellowstone: Behind The Scenes Looks & Bloopers That Make Us Love The Cast More

Over the course of its five seasons, "Yellowstone" has carved out a unique niche for itself in the pop culture stratosphere. Easily among the most popular shows on TV, Taylor Sheridan's neo-western has a flavor all its own. A mixture of old-school values and how the modern world chips away at them, the series is often bolstered by the clashes between its eclectic group of outcasts and roustabouts.

Nowhere is this more clear than in the bunkhouse. The ranchhands ceaselessly tease and prank one another but will always have each other's backs when things get serious. However, behind the scenes of "Yellowstone," there's a lot more of the former that fans can see in a blooper real of "Stories From the Bunkhouse" on YouTube.

Jimmy Hurdstrom actor Jefferson White is viewers' main guide through the silliness that happens between takes on "Yellowstone." "All my friends in one place," he quips sarcastically. "How lucky we are." White also claims early on that Chess was invented by cowboys in the 1830s, something he's clearly making up on the spot. Still, it isn't long before other members of the bunkhouse begin weighing in themselves.