Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Gets Premiere Window As Paramount Orders 2 Spin-Offs

The past few months have no doubt been trying for fans of the hit Western saga "Yellowstone," as they awaited news regarding not just how but when the series would wrap its five-season run. While the "how" is still very much unknown, the "when" of the matter has mercifully come into sharper focus, with Variety reporting the series' final run of episodes will hit Paramount Network in November 2024.

While that news will be welcome to the series' diehard fanbase, it's also a touch bittersweet as the episodes will now debut a full year later than originally intended. And even those dates remain tenuous, as any return to set for the "Yellowstone" cast hinges on the resolution of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, a year's worth of lead time should ensure Taylor Sheridan and company are back in the saddle in time to make the November '24 target.

Per the same Variety report, Sheridan is also looking to expand the "Yellowstone" lore even further via a pair of green-lit spinoff series in "1944" and "2024." Little is known about the spinoffs, but the former series will presumably be a prequel in the vein of "1883" and "1923," exploring the history of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. As for the latter, it may well be the sequel series Sheridan conjured up upon learning that Kevin Costner would be making an earlier than expected exit from the franchise, with Variety claiming "2024" will feature new faces as well as crossover characters.