Sorry, Daredevil Fans - This Rumor About Marvel's Echo Is Gonna Hurt

Marvel recently released the trailer for its TV-MA rated "Echo," a Disney+ series spinning off from "Hawkeye." The series is also closely related to the highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again." It heavily features Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil can briefly be seen doing some serious acrobatics at one moment in the trailer. But fans who might hope that the devil of Hell's Kitchen will have a significant role in the series may need to temper their expectation. According to one prolific Marvel leaker, Daredevil will barely be a presence in "Echo."

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Marvel scooper @CanWeGetToast warned, "This should go without saying, but do NOT expect to see a lot of Daredevil in 'ECHO'." The account has a history of making Marvel predictions, and followed up to explain, "Daredevil's role is nothing more than a cameo to show him and Kingpin were active in the background of the MCU. Make no mistake, this is Maya's show."

Daredevil's sparse use so far in the MCU does make it likely that he'll remain equally scarce in "Echo." So far, the character has only appeared a small amount in "She Hulk: Attorney at Law," where he had a full, multi-episode arc. Fans also had the opportunity witness Matthew Murdock impress Peter Parker with his incredible lawyer abilities.