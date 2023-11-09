Sorry, Daredevil Fans - This Rumor About Marvel's Echo Is Gonna Hurt
Marvel recently released the trailer for its TV-MA rated "Echo," a Disney+ series spinning off from "Hawkeye." The series is also closely related to the highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again." It heavily features Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil can briefly be seen doing some serious acrobatics at one moment in the trailer. But fans who might hope that the devil of Hell's Kitchen will have a significant role in the series may need to temper their expectation. According to one prolific Marvel leaker, Daredevil will barely be a presence in "Echo."
On X (formerly known as Twitter), Marvel scooper @CanWeGetToast warned, "This should go without saying, but do NOT expect to see a lot of Daredevil in 'ECHO'." The account has a history of making Marvel predictions, and followed up to explain, "Daredevil's role is nothing more than a cameo to show him and Kingpin were active in the background of the MCU. Make no mistake, this is Maya's show."
Daredevil's sparse use so far in the MCU does make it likely that he'll remain equally scarce in "Echo." So far, the character has only appeared a small amount in "She Hulk: Attorney at Law," where he had a full, multi-episode arc. Fans also had the opportunity witness Matthew Murdock impress Peter Parker with his incredible lawyer abilities.
Daredevil will likely not play a significant role in Echo's story
The "Echo" series will center around Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) when it debuts on Disney+ and Hulu in January, chronicling her journey to becoming one of Wilson Fisk's closest companions and a deadly assassin for his criminal empire, as well as her attempts to break free from that cycle. It makes a lot of sense that Daredevil wouldn't be a part of that narrative, as including too much of him would overshadow the titular character.
Meanwhile, it seems like Marvel is going back to the drawing board with Daredevil, as recent reports suggest the studio is completely restructuring the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" after initial footage didn't impress higher ups, including Kevin Feige. With an unclear path for the fan-favorite character, giving him a full arc in "Echo" would be premature.
However, the biggest MCU showing yet from Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin in "Echo" is a solid bet, as the trailer depicts him taking a young Maya (Darnell Besaw) under his wing and guiding her into adulthood. Although D'Onofrio was brought back to reprise his terrifying interpretation of Wilson Fisk with 2021's "Hawkeye," he was given very little screen time, and "Echo" will likely correct that.