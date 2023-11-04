Marvel's Echo Reveals Vincent D'Onofrio's New Kingpin Look (Warning: It's Gnarly)

Just as "Loki" wraps up its reality-bending Season 2, a new Marvel series is on the horizon that brings things back to earth. "Echo" dropped its first trailer, and it's instantly become noteworthy for being the first TV-MA Marvel project to land on Disney+ (and Hulu simultaneously). While much of the focus is on Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox), fans are no doubt excited to see Vincent D'Onofrio come back as the villainous Kingpin, who's definitely changed from his previous appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the season finale of "Hawkeye," Maya shoots Kingpin in the face, leaving his fate up in the air. Of course, any comic book fan knows you can't kill such a well-known antagonist that easily. He survived, and in the "Echo" trailer, he sports an eyepatch, making it clear he survived his encounter with Maya and still needs her for something.

Kingpin's look at the end of the trailer is contrasted with what appears to be flashback sequences of the villain with a younger Maya. In those scenes, Kingpin looks more put together, complete with a white suit. In his final shot with the eyepatch, he's wearing black. It's a clear symbol of his descent as a character, and he should serve as an interesting foil to Maya throughout the new series.