Yes, Chef! The Bear Renewed For Season 3

"The Bear" lives to see another day.

After a critically acclaimed, internet-breaking second season, Hulu has awarded "The Bear" a third season renewal. Seeing as "The Bear" Season 2 all but dominated the conversation this summer on social media, it makes sense that Hulu decided to give the Christopher Storer series a third outing. The third season will debut sometime in 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by FX, "The Bear" debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of the most interesting shows on television. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen, a competent but volatile chef, the series focuses on the inner happenings of a local and popular Chicago beef joint dealing with new management. Praised for its authenticity in depicting back-of-house culture, love for food, and stellar performances, "The Bear" was an immediate winner with audiences and critics. For FX, "The Bear" was their most-watched comedy ever, trumping the likes of "Atlanta" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." When it came time to celebrate the series, "The Bear" received 13 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding comedy series and a lead actor trophy for White.

Still, "The Bear" prevailed and pushed forward with a larger, cruder, and more stressful second season, which playfully switched up the comedy's premise. Despite the second season of "The Bear" receiving universal critical acclaim — Looper critic Matthew Jackson awarded the sophomore outing a rare 10/10 rating — many fans were worried that a third season wouldn't be possible thanks in part to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But fret not, as "The Bear" is set to return very soon.