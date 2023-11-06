Yes, Chef! The Bear Renewed For Season 3
"The Bear" lives to see another day.
After a critically acclaimed, internet-breaking second season, Hulu has awarded "The Bear" a third season renewal. Seeing as "The Bear" Season 2 all but dominated the conversation this summer on social media, it makes sense that Hulu decided to give the Christopher Storer series a third outing. The third season will debut sometime in 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Produced by FX, "The Bear" debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of the most interesting shows on television. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen, a competent but volatile chef, the series focuses on the inner happenings of a local and popular Chicago beef joint dealing with new management. Praised for its authenticity in depicting back-of-house culture, love for food, and stellar performances, "The Bear" was an immediate winner with audiences and critics. For FX, "The Bear" was their most-watched comedy ever, trumping the likes of "Atlanta" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." When it came time to celebrate the series, "The Bear" received 13 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding comedy series and a lead actor trophy for White.
Still, "The Bear" prevailed and pushed forward with a larger, cruder, and more stressful second season, which playfully switched up the comedy's premise. Despite the second season of "The Bear" receiving universal critical acclaim — Looper critic Matthew Jackson awarded the sophomore outing a rare 10/10 rating — many fans were worried that a third season wouldn't be possible thanks in part to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But fret not, as "The Bear" is set to return very soon.
What can fans expect from The Bear Season 3?
While it remains to be seen when production on the third season of "The Bear" starts, the series is set to return in 2024. It's unclear if it'll debut in June, which is when the previous two seasons have historically premiered. FX hasn't confirmed who is back for Season 3, but it's fair to say that usual suspects like Carmen (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce) will return for the third outing, especially after the pulse-pounding events from the Season 2 finale.
Unfortunately, there are no concrete plot details for Season 3. Seeing as the sophomore season ended with Carmen stuck in the walk-in, Marcus missing phone calls from his mother's caregiver, Sydney reckoning with her success, and Richie just being the GOAT, it'll be interesting to see how our lead cast of characters move past their respective hurdles. Season 2 of the series kicked off just shortly after Season 1 ended, but it remains to be if the third season has a time-jump. Perhaps we'll see The Bear fully operational weeks if not months in?
For now, fans should simply rejoice knowing that one of television's most exciting and daring shows is coming back. After the myriad of shows that have been canceled over the last few months, this is definitely news that has us wildly screaming: "Yes, chef!"