The Bear Season 2 Review: Same Ingredients, New Menu

"The Bear" stormed through the TV landscape last summer like a rampaging animal, sweeping viewers away on its heady blend of comedy, tragedy, and all-out, nerve-jangling restaurant kitchen energy. When the meal was over and the plates were cleaned, it was hailed as one of 2022's best series, and the mic drop ending it delivered to close out the first season only enhanced that reputation

Now, "The Bear" is back, and just like its characters, it has a lot to live up to. Last season promised us a kind of rebirth, the rise of a new restaurant concept and a chance for the show's leads to live out their culinary dreams on the strength of an unexpected windfall. That windfall marked the promise of something new, something bigger, something even more ambitious than the show's breakneck-paced first year, but with that windfall comes a pitfall. A huge part of the allure of "The Bear" stems from its sense of intimacy, its ability to make us feel like what's happening to half a dozen people in a tiny restaurant kitchen is, for a brief time at least, the most important thing in the world, a battlefield of emotions and hopes and dreams around which an entire planet is spinning. Go bigger, and you run the risk not just of losing that, but of undermining it, of stacking so many new cards on top of the house that the whole thing topples.

Happily, Season 2 of "The Bear" does indeed manage to go bigger, but never loses sight of those pitfalls, and avoids them with the kind of chaotic grace that came to define its first season. Creator Christopher Storer and his cast and crew are back in top form, delivering not just more of the same delicious recipe from the first round of episodes, but a revamped menu that keeps the same perfectly sourced blend of ingredients at the forefront of everything.

In other words: One of TV's best shows is back, and it hasn't lost a step.