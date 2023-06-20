The Bear Was Originally Served Up As A Movie Before FX Changed Up The Order

Hungry for a scoop about "The Bear" while you wait for the first of Season 2's 10 episodes to hit Hulu and FX? It turns out the restaurant-focused comedy-drama was conceived as a feature-length property before being pivoted to a series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter TV's Top 5 Podcast, "The Bear" showrunner, executive producer, and director Joanna Calo said that series creator and executive producer Christopher Storer pitched the series to Fox as a full-length film. But it was ultimately chopped up into bite-sized series-length portions due to the intensity of its subject matter.

But that doesn't change how Storer, Calo, and the show's other executive producers approach how they create the program. "It originally being a feature, I think we often tried to think of it as still just one big feature. And so how could we tell the story without hitting people over the head with it? Is it a different experience to just live in this kitchen and get lost in the food and letting the food represent [the] connection between these people as if you're making a musical and there's a dance number," Calo said.

The showrunner added that she knew the cast's strong performances and the quality of the show's scripts would come through in time, no matter how long or short each episode of "The Bear" proved to be.