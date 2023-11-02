Euphoria Season 3 Premiere Window Officially Announced By HBO

"Euphoria" fans have long learned that patience is a virtue when it comes to new installments of the massively popular HBO series. After Season 1 of the teen drama broke onto the scene in 2019, viewers had to wait nearly three years for Season 2 — though a couple of specials helped bridge the gap. Now, it seems that fans' patience will once again be put to the test, as HBO has finally announced an official release window for "Euphoria" Season 3. Spoilers: it's going to be a while.

In a press event covered by Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed that Season 3 of "Euphoria" is currently slated for release sometime in 2025. For reference, "Euphoria" Season 2 finished off back in February 2022. While no concrete date has been given for the Season 3 premiere, a 2025 date likely means that the off-season wait between the 2nd and 3rd seasons will end up lasting about three or more years in total. While "Euphoria" may not be one of the shows to look forward to in 2024, fans should expect more information about Season 3 to start trickling out after it commences production.