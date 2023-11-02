Euphoria Season 3 Premiere Window Officially Announced By HBO
"Euphoria" fans have long learned that patience is a virtue when it comes to new installments of the massively popular HBO series. After Season 1 of the teen drama broke onto the scene in 2019, viewers had to wait nearly three years for Season 2 — though a couple of specials helped bridge the gap. Now, it seems that fans' patience will once again be put to the test, as HBO has finally announced an official release window for "Euphoria" Season 3. Spoilers: it's going to be a while.
In a press event covered by Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed that Season 3 of "Euphoria" is currently slated for release sometime in 2025. For reference, "Euphoria" Season 2 finished off back in February 2022. While no concrete date has been given for the Season 3 premiere, a 2025 date likely means that the off-season wait between the 2nd and 3rd seasons will end up lasting about three or more years in total. While "Euphoria" may not be one of the shows to look forward to in 2024, fans should expect more information about Season 3 to start trickling out after it commences production.
Euphoria Season 3 is a big mystery (for now)
With "Euphoria" Season 3 dated for 2025, details on what fans can expect from the next chapter of the series are still fairly slim for the time being. However, that doesn't mean there isn't anything to go off of, as series creator Sam Levinson has already teased a couple elements of the new season.
In a 2023 Elle profile on "Euphoria" star Zendaya, Levinson dropped a few intriguing details regarding both the tone of Season 3 and the narrative progression for Zendaya's leading character Rue following her harrowing arc in Season 2. Specifically, Levinson likened the new installment to the film noir genre, while noting that the new season will see Rue "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
As suggested by Levinson's comments, Zendaya will return to star in Season 3. She is expected to be joined by many of her co-stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, and Dominic Fike. However, there will be some major absences on this front as well. Kat's actor Barbie Ferreira has left "Euphoria" and will not be in Season 3. Fezco also won't return, as his actor Angus Cloud died at the age of 25 in July.