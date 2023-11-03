Krapp Strapp: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product

There have historically been very few options out there to take care of business outdoors when nature calls. But one new invention set to make its "Shark Tank" debut is seeking to alleviate the need to — well — alleviate yourself in such a scenario with unprecedented ease and comfort.

Dubbed the Krapp Strapp, the device gives users a simple yet effective manner to go number 2 while venturing outdoors. The titular strap can be wrapped around any tree, post, or any other similar stationery items. The user can then place the other end of the strap around their waist and position themselves in a comfortable manner to relieve themselves. On its side, the product contains pockets that can store sheets of toilet paper, hand wipes, sanitizer and more. The strap supports upwards of 400 pounds and can be easily rolled up and stored away once its task has been complete. Not only does it allow an easier way to use restroom outside, but also is a perfect solution for those who struggle with bending down or who don't want to expose themselves to dirt, debris, or bugs.

Whether you see it as a useful tool for your next camping venture or a novelty item for friends, the Krapp Strapp is a hard product to forget once you've heard of it. But will that make it worthy of an investment on Friday's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank?" Until then, it's time to unload all we know so far about the Krapp Strapp.