Krapp Strapp: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product
There have historically been very few options out there to take care of business outdoors when nature calls. But one new invention set to make its "Shark Tank" debut is seeking to alleviate the need to — well — alleviate yourself in such a scenario with unprecedented ease and comfort.
Dubbed the Krapp Strapp, the device gives users a simple yet effective manner to go number 2 while venturing outdoors. The titular strap can be wrapped around any tree, post, or any other similar stationery items. The user can then place the other end of the strap around their waist and position themselves in a comfortable manner to relieve themselves. On its side, the product contains pockets that can store sheets of toilet paper, hand wipes, sanitizer and more. The strap supports upwards of 400 pounds and can be easily rolled up and stored away once its task has been complete. Not only does it allow an easier way to use restroom outside, but also is a perfect solution for those who struggle with bending down or who don't want to expose themselves to dirt, debris, or bugs.
Whether you see it as a useful tool for your next camping venture or a novelty item for friends, the Krapp Strapp is a hard product to forget once you've heard of it. But will that make it worthy of an investment on Friday's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank?" Until then, it's time to unload all we know so far about the Krapp Strapp.
Its founders introduced another game-changing outdoor tool
Krapp Strapp was created by longtime outdoor enthusiasts Robert Legg and Keith Lindsey. Prior to birthing their "Shark Tank" product, the two developed an array of tools that would go on to change the lives of hunters everywhere.
While on a duck hunting expedition in the 1980s, Legg made a discovery that sparked an idea for his first noteworthy product. "Many years ago, I was hunting on Palestine Lake and it was dead calm," Legg shared in an interview with Fowl Minds. "And for some reason ... something got in the water and made some ripples and immediately, upon those ripples, ducks appeared somewhere and they came and they landed right there where that ripple was and I thought, 'Well, I wonder if ... a decoy could be made that would emulate a swimming decoy?' And that's how it all started." From there, he worked tirelessly throughout the year building the motion duck decoys and got help from his wife to fulfill orders. They advertised the product in various duck hunting enthusiast magazines, which helped them sell hundreds of decoys. He sold the idea to another company some time later, but things fizzled out after a brief period of success and Legg moved on from the endeavor.
It wouldn't be until only a few years ago that Legg reconnected with longtime acquaintance Keith Lindsey, who had recently opened his own outdoor product development company called True West Services. Using Legg's vision and Lindsey's engineering background, they revamped the concept into Air Boss Motion Decoys. Along with selling an array of advanced waterfowl motion decoys, they also provide deer attractants, hunting accessories, and merchandise.
The idea for Krapp Strapp was sparked at an awkward moment
When planning an outdoor expedition, how you'll handle your business is likely not the first thought on your mind. This was the case for Krapp Strapp co-founder Keith Lindsey, who's awkward experience out in nature ultimately helped birth the unique product.
The Jacksonville, Texas native was going after some cows that were lost in the woods when he realized he had to go. With no other option, he took to using what he had at his disposal, which ended up being an uncomfortable endeavor. "And there I was, at 60 years old, hugging a tree with my knees hurting," he said in an interview with Cowboy State Daily. Along with his age, Lindsey had also been a longtime horseback rider, which caused great stress to his body over the years. This notion lead him to hunt down his own solution to this unsung matter.
Robert Legg was equally fond of the idea, feeling that including it amongst their lineup would help bring more attention to their hunting decoys. Lindsey shared the product across social media during the 2022 July 4 weekend and it immediately gained widespread attention, with the team estimating that over one million individuals viewed the post.
Krapp Strapp does good business where you'd expect
The team behind Krapp Strapp are well aware of the somewhat silly factor that comes with their product. However, they also see the idea as having legitimate merit amongst consumers other than outdoorsy types, which will be crucial for them to note during their "Shark Tank" presentation.
Naturally, Krapp Strapp's current pool of buyers primarily consists of campers and outdoorsmen residing in states such as Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana, with the team estimating that they sell around 50 per week. However, that doesn't mean they only have a niche market. There is potential for the product to appeal to other audiences, which will be important for their growth moving forward.
Krapp Strapp isn't just for outdoorsmen
The Krapp Strapp team has found that many of their customers are women, who find the product useful for both restroom scenarios as well as cheeky gifts. This prompted them to even make an additional product called the Tinkle Strap, which is essentially the same as the Krapp Strapp, but comes in pink.
Additionally, they see the Krapp Strapp being an effective tool for those in the construction industry, with Keith Lindsey telling Cowboy State Daily, "If you see those road construction crews working way out there with miles between towns, you know they've got to take a dump somewhere. I'd like to convince those guys to have a Krapp Strapp in every utility truck."
Fans will find out they can convince the panel of wealthy investors to use the Krapp Strapp when its segment airs on Friday, November 3 on ABC. Until then, you can learn more about the company by visiting its website, which is offering new customers a 10% discount in celebration of its "Shark Tank" appearance.