The Last Of Us Season 2 Gets An Official Update

On November 2, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced at a press conference that production of "The Last of Us" Season 2 will kick off in early 2024, according to a report by Variety. While this means that the upcoming season will start filming sooner rather than later, the series is absent from the network's programming slate for the upcoming year, so it's all but confirmed that "The Last of Us" Season 2 won't premiere until at least 2025. Bloys explained that the new season's planned start date was pushed back in response to the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

It's worth noting that, as of HBO's press conference, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, though the previous day, the union's chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, told ABC that actors and studios could come to a resolution within days or weeks. "It all depends on the companies coming forward and making moves that let us reach that deal," he said. "We're working every day to accomplish that, so I hope it's really soon."

The fact that HBO has locked in production on "The Last of Us" for 2024 suggests that the network expects a resolution at some point prior to whenever filming might begin. This would likely follow a pre-production period from which actors could still be absent.