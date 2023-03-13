The Last Of Us Part II Is Getting The Proper Treatment At HBO For Season 2 And Beyond

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us," Season 1, Episode 9 — "Look for the Light" — and the video game "The Last of Us Part II"

HBO's gripping adaptation of "The Last of Us" video game has viewers reeling over a sudden and explosive Season 1 finale. In Episode 9, fans witnessed the extreme lengths Joel (Pedro Pascal) is willing to go to in order to protect Ellie (Bella Ramsey). After the devastating loss of his own daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), Joel wipes out an entire fleet of rebel Firefly soldiers to save Ellie and avoid reliving the same trauma.

Joel's violent actions at the hospital have rippling effects that will play out in the next season of "The Last of Us." In "The Last of Us: Part II" video game, Ellie (Ashley Johnson) suffers the inescapable consequences of Joel's actions, which sends her on a bloodthirsty mission for revenge. Fans also play as Ellie's main antagonist, Abby (Laura Bailey), which shifts perspectives and extends the already expansive story.

This leaves many wondering if Season 2 of "The Last of Us" will cover the entire game or if it will take longer to tell. With GQ, co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirm the latter with an unanimous answer.

"It's more than one season," Druckmann said.