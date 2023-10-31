Megan Fox Slammed For Rule-Breaking Halloween Costume

The SAG-AFTRA strike carries on, with actors trying to continue earning livable wages in the entertainment industry while simultaneously fighting for protections against the likes of AI. As such, there are various rules union and non-union members, such as social media influencers who primarily deal in the entertainment space, must follow while the strike goes on. A couple of weeks before Halloween, SAG-AFTRA sent out guidelines published by Variety about how members should avoid wearing Halloween costumes based on characters from struck companies. For some reason, a few actors took this as a challenge.

The most prominent example of foregoing SAG-AFTRA recommendations came from Megan Fox, who posted a picture of herself as "Kill Bill" character Gogo, complete with blood coming out of her eyes. "Kill Bill" is indeed a struck work, and Fox seems to be aware of this, as she apparently goaded the union by tagging them on Instagram.

The post earned Fox the ire of fellow union members, including "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s***, pretty lady. Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal." With rumors circulating regarding how SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP may be close to a deal, with negotiations continuing this week, it's odd for Fox and others of her status to undermine the union's efforts over something so trivial.