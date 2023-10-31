Megan Fox Slammed For Rule-Breaking Halloween Costume
The SAG-AFTRA strike carries on, with actors trying to continue earning livable wages in the entertainment industry while simultaneously fighting for protections against the likes of AI. As such, there are various rules union and non-union members, such as social media influencers who primarily deal in the entertainment space, must follow while the strike goes on. A couple of weeks before Halloween, SAG-AFTRA sent out guidelines published by Variety about how members should avoid wearing Halloween costumes based on characters from struck companies. For some reason, a few actors took this as a challenge.
The most prominent example of foregoing SAG-AFTRA recommendations came from Megan Fox, who posted a picture of herself as "Kill Bill" character Gogo, complete with blood coming out of her eyes. "Kill Bill" is indeed a struck work, and Fox seems to be aware of this, as she apparently goaded the union by tagging them on Instagram.
The post earned Fox the ire of fellow union members, including "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s***, pretty lady. Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal." With rumors circulating regarding how SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP may be close to a deal, with negotiations continuing this week, it's odd for Fox and others of her status to undermine the union's efforts over something so trivial.
Megan Fox wasn't the only celebrity to challenge the rules
While Megan Fox's costume caused quite a stir, other stars also publicly posted their disdain for SAG-AFTRA's guidelines. This includes Ryan Reynolds, who wrote on X, "I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night. She's not in the union but she needs to learn."
SAG-AFTRA updated their guidelines, published by The Hollywood Reporter, to clarify the rules don't apply to union members' children. Former SAG-AFTRA president Melissa Gilbert slammed the union for issuing the statement, writing on Instagram, "THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike?" With the SAG-AFTRA strike surpassing 100 days, solidarity remains more important than ever before, especially seeing how SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will be back at the negotiating table on October 31.
This Halloween, the scariest thing that could happen is actors not getting a fair deal that ensures they continue to make a living off their work.
This piece was written during 2023's SAG-AFTRA strike. To learn more about why actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.