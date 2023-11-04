Hidden Costume Details You Missed In The Big Bang Theory

Every character on "The Big Bang Theory" has a unique brand of fashion, but in one episode, things get a little mixed up. It happens in the Season 2 episode "The Codpiece Topology," where Leonard is wearing a yellow shirt under his customary hoodie and jacket. The graphic is of an M.C. Escher-like series of repeating colored cubes. What's a little strange about this shirt is that it is used again later that season but this time is worn by Sheldon. So whose shirt is it?

It's certainly possible that it is Leonard's and Sheldon has his own copy, but it seems unlikely — given how fussy Sheldon is — that he'd own and wear the same shirt as his best friend. And we know it's most likely Sheldon's shirt because not only does he wear it just a few episodes later but at least twice more in the show's run.

It's more plausible, then, that Leonard is wearing Sheldon's shirt, something we know he's done before. Of course, in reality, it's probably just a case of messing with the character's wardrobe, with costume fitters not realizing Leonard had already worn that T-shirt.