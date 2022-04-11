57% Of Big Bang Theory Fans Agree This Was Their Favorite Guest Star

Back in its heyday, "The Big Bang Theory" was home to some of television's biggest guest stars and cameos, with people from all walks of life showing up to rub shoulders with Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and the rest of the gang. The show featured famous scientists and astronauts like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Buzz Aldrin, as well as iconic celebrities and other legends such as Stan Lee and Charlie Sheen. But out of everyone who appeared on the CBS comedy sitcom during its 12-season run, could you guess who might be the fan-favorite when asking Redditors?

Airing from 2007 to 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" focused on Leonard and Sheldon's relationship with their neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and two buddies, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg), whom they went to Caltech with. Throughout each season, the Caltech guys would often interact with other brilliant minds such as themselves, and that's precisely where our fan-favorite comes in.

Looking at a poll of nearly 200 Reddit users, the person in question managed to nab 57% of the vote — finishing ahead of other popular guest stars like Bill Nye and James Earl Jones, aka the voice of Darth Vader.