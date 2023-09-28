Harry Potter: Every Hogwarts House Explained

The "Harry Potter" franchise created an entire generation of children who dreamed of attending Hogwarts. Fans of the series take online sorting quizzes and choose their Houses, identifying with different characteristics and students within each one. "Harry Potter" parties typically include a sorting method, sometimes using the iconic Sorting Hat, to place guests in a House, even if it's just for the event.

The four houses each represent a different type of student that attends Hogwarts and the different ideals of the four Hogwarts founders. Some houses are more popular than others, and some have better reputations, but the houses give every student at the wizarding school a home away from home and a group of people that are similar to them.

If you want to know more about the Hogwarts houses and the famous witches and wizards in each one, we've put together everything you need to know about Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. While this article won't help you sort yourself into a Hogwarts house, it gives you exactly what you need to know before you put on the Sorting Hat.