James Gunn's Rumored New DC Superhero Series Would Be A Huge First

Fans have already gotten a taste of what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for their new DCU. While the announcement of "Superman: Legacy" is an early indicator of where things are going for the fictional universe, the fact that "Creature Commandos" is arriving first offers something of a different message for fans.

As Gunn has already shown with "The Suicide Squad," the filmmaker has no qualms about pulling deep cuts from the DC library that casual fans may be unaware of. The latest series that's been rumored to be coming to the DCU is a strong endorsement of this strategy.

According to a reliable leaker, there's a series based on The Question in the works. "We can exclusively report a series centered on the Question is in development for the DCU," wrote a moderator in the r/DCEUleaks subreddit. The Question, aka Vic Sage, is a hero who protects Hub City, one of the many fictional American cities in DC Comics. Like Superman, he's a reporter by day and vigilante by night. It is unknown if the show is live-action or animated. If this rumor pans out, it will mark the first time The Question is the primary focus of an on-screen project. The character previously appeared in multiple animated DC films and shows.