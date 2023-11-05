James Gunn's Rumored New DC Superhero Series Would Be A Huge First
Fans have already gotten a taste of what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for their new DCU. While the announcement of "Superman: Legacy" is an early indicator of where things are going for the fictional universe, the fact that "Creature Commandos" is arriving first offers something of a different message for fans.
As Gunn has already shown with "The Suicide Squad," the filmmaker has no qualms about pulling deep cuts from the DC library that casual fans may be unaware of. The latest series that's been rumored to be coming to the DCU is a strong endorsement of this strategy.
According to a reliable leaker, there's a series based on The Question in the works. "We can exclusively report a series centered on the Question is in development for the DCU," wrote a moderator in the r/DCEUleaks subreddit. The Question, aka Vic Sage, is a hero who protects Hub City, one of the many fictional American cities in DC Comics. Like Superman, he's a reporter by day and vigilante by night. It is unknown if the show is live-action or animated. If this rumor pans out, it will mark the first time The Question is the primary focus of an on-screen project. The character previously appeared in multiple animated DC films and shows.
We'll have to wait for Gunn to confirm the answer to The Question
The Question is also similar to Rorschach, another DC character, in that he walks around in an old-style trenchcoat and fedora with a mask that changes his appearance. In fact, Rorschach was heavily inspired by The Question, as "Watchmen" was originally going to feature Charlton Comics characters (Charlton Comics had been acquired by DC in the early '80s).
However, despite drawing similarities with other DC Comics heroes, what makes The Question stand out is that he's as interested in tackling the government corruption that helps to make criminals as he is in dealing with the criminals themselves.
As for the leaks, the Redditor also dropped further details on upcoming DC movies like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Superman: Legacy," and the Green Lantern series, "Lanterns," that could help support their assertions about a show based on The Question. With this in mind, if the leaker's predictions for these three projects turn out to be correct, we can likely assume that the source is legitimate and we will have a Question series coming down the pipeline sometime in the near future.