The Real Reason Killers Of The Flower Moon Flopped At The Box Office

2023 continues to be a strange, confusing year for box-office expectations. Surefire summer fixtures like DC's "The Flash" and Disney's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" emerged as box office failures, losing their respective studios millions of dollars. Meanwhile, an unexpected number of mature, adult-oriented pictures have triumphed at the box office, including the controversial "Sound of Freedom" and the three-hour "Oppenheimer." Both films absolutely dominated, with the Angel Studios film posting global receipts north of $240 million. "Oppenheimer," of course, became the talk of the summer, and managed to rake in shy of $950 million — a monumental feat for a three-hour, R-rated movie in 2023.

The success of these diverse, practically IP-less films was promising, signaling that upcoming adult-oriented projects could post record-breaking box office figures. Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated "Killers of the Flower Moon" has flopped, suggesting that "Sound of Freedom" and the near billion-dollar-grossing "Oppenheimer" were lightning in a bottle. On a reported budget of $200 million, Scorsese's latest picture debuted at $44 million worldwide. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro-led film, to date, has raked in $85 million globally – a far cry from its nine-figure budget.

The financial disappointment of "Killers of the Flower Moon" particularly stings as the film is widely being hailed as one of Scorsese's best. And seeing as the picture highlights one of the most damning and devastating tragedies to take place on American soil.