Martin Scorsese Fires Back At One Killers Of The Flower Moon Criticism

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is bound to be another epic courtesy of Martin Scorsese. It's already earned a ton of praise from critics, but even before its release, it received quite a bit of criticism for its lengthy runtime. The film clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes, which will likely discourage people from ordering a large soda at concessions. But Scorsese doesn't think its length should deter people from seeing it and believes people should still give it a chance.

While speaking with The Hindustan Times, Scorsese addressed anyone who thinks the movie's too long, "People say it's three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect."

Scorsese has long championed the cinematic experience, which is likely why "Killers of the Flower Moon" first gets a theatrical release before going to Apple TV+. But he clearly thinks seeing it on the big screen is the way to go and doesn't want people to justify waiting for it to go on the streaming platform. Still, that's a mighty long time to go between bathroom breaks.