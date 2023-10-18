What Does Killers Of The Flower Moon Actually Mean?

Martin Scorsese's latest film — "Killers of the Flower Moon" — documents the real-life tragedy that befell the Osage Nation in the early 20th century. After becoming rich after discovering oil on their land, numerous murders were committed by white infiltrators looking to take their oil head rights. A story about Indigenous people facing annihilation from colonizers continues to resonate to this day, and the poetic title shines a light on the abuse the Osage suffered.

The movie is based on the 2017 novel, "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann. The title's meaning is explained at the beginning of the book, which describes a large moon appearing in May. Around this time, larger plants begin to engulf smaller flowers, with many of them dying in the process. The larger flowers steal sunlight and water, taking all of the resources for themselves, leaving nothing for anything else. It's an apt metaphor for white people encroaching on the land and oil that rightfully belonged to the Osage.

The concept of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" can be seen as officially starting with the murder of Anna Brown, whose death began "The Reign of Terror," as the newspapers dubbed it. Anna Brown's death also occurred in May, making a reference to the Flower Moon all the more appropriate.