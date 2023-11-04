Jean-Claude Van Damme Lost Fast & Furious Role Thanks To One Series Star

It appears that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't the only actor Vin Diesel has had issues with when it comes to his "Fast & Furious" movies. In an interview with the UK's The Telegraph, veteran martial artist and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme got straight to the point when recalling a missed opportunity to join the high-octane action franchise, which stars and is produced by Diesel. "They want me in 'Fast and Furious.' But Vin Diesel said, 'No, I don't want him,'" Van Damme told The Telegraph.

With his clout as a producer of the franchise, Diesel has brought some heavy-hitting action stars into the "Fast & Furious" fold over the years, including Johnson, John Cena, and most recently, Jason Momoa for his 2023 blockbuster "Fast X."

Van Damme didn't make it clear which "Fast & Furious" film he was in contention for. As such, Variety has attempted to contact Diesel's representation to validate Van Damme's claims and exactly which "Fast & Furious" film he was talking about.