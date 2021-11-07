Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel's Feud Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise are very familiar with the ongoing feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The latter entered the beloved universe in "Fast Five" as Luke Hobbs, a DSS bounty hunter tasked with tracking down Dominic Toretto (Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) — who were framed for the murders of several DEA agents. Hobbs and Dom become frenemies by the end of the movie, and Johnson would go on to appear in three more sequel films — "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," and "The Fate of the Furious."

While the eighth film in the franchise was shooting in 2016, Johnson took to his Instagram to spill the tea regarding some on-set drama (via The Hollywood Reporter). The actor praised his female co-stars but mentioned the men were "a different story." While he didn't specifically name which of his acting partners caused him problems, it was clear Diesel was the issue to many. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," Johnson wrote. "The ones that don't are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."

Since then, their feud has been a non-stop back and forth. Johnson was the last to speak on their ongoing battle in an interview with THR in July, where he wished the franchise well and confirmed he wouldn't appear in any more "Fast" films.

However, Diesel is bringing their feud to the forefront yet again, but this time, in a way that's shocking fans.