Fast X: You Can Thank Louis Leterrier For Dwayne Johnson Rejoining The Vin Diesel Franchise

Contains spoilers for "Fast X"

Louis Leterrier may have just saved the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

It's been a long and bumpy road for "Fast X," but the latest entry in Universal Pictures' billion-dollar franchise has finally raced its way into cinemas. After director Justin Lin stepped away from the film during the early days of production, Louis Leterrier was quickly brought on board to helm the picture. Best known for directing "The Incredible Hulk," the French filmmaker has proven to be a wonderful asset for Universal, bringing "Fast X" to completion.

If that wasn't enough, audiences have Leterrier to thank when it comes to squashing the beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Back in 2021, Johnson put his foot down and made it clear to the Dominic Toretto actor — and the world — that his time with "Fast and Furious" was over. "... I told [Vin Diesel] directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise," the Luke Hobbs actor revealed to CNN. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

Johnson's words seemed definitive at the time, confirming that Hobbs' relationship with the Fast Fam was a closed chapter. However, just a week before "Fast X" hit cinemas, it was confirmed that Johnson would be returning for the film's mid-credits scene, a decision that manifested thanks to Leterrier. "The peace treaty ... I kind of [brokered it]. We all did. Ultimately, the movie did," the director told The Hollywood Reporter.