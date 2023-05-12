Fast X Will Kick Off A Three-Part Finale (Not Two) According To Vin Diesel

It makes sense for Universal to try to squeeze a little more dough out of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. It's been insanely lucrative financially, with the previous entry in the series — "F9: The Fast Saga" — grossing $726 million worldwide. And it's not like there's any shortage of adventures for Dom and company to get into that involve high stakes and fast cars. And it seems Universal wants to capitalize while the franchise is in full-octane mode with one more film to round out the mainline series.

This comes after Vin Diesel hyped up what was originally supposed to be the franchise's swan song at CinemaCon earlier this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, Diesel promised the final installment to come in 2025: "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025." Additionally, "Fast X" helmer Louis Leterrier has signed on to direct the next "Fast" movie, but it's unclear if he'll stick around to round out the trilogy.

Expect more details to come out in the near future, with "Fast X" coming out in theaters on May 19. Dom may live his life a quarter mile at a time, but he's taking his sweet time getting around one final victory lap.