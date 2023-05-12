Fast X Will Kick Off A Three-Part Finale (Not Two) According To Vin Diesel
"Fast X" has long been marketed as being the end of the road for the "Fast & Furious" franchise. It's long been billed as the first part of a two-part finale that will close out the series. However, it would appear there's a bit more gas left in the tank as the series is going to stick around a little bit longer.
"Fast & Furious" fans can rejoice that the finish line is still a bit off in the distance, as Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the franchise, confirmed the series will go out with a trilogy as opposed to a duology. Erik Davis seemingly confirmed as much on Twitter, writing, "JUST IN: On the red carpet for #FastX in Rome, Vin Diesel just seemingly confirmed that FAST X is not part one of a two-part finale — it is part one of a three-part finale! Looks like we're getting a Fast trilogy." This story is still developing, but fans won't have to say goodbye to their "Fast" family any time soon.
Some more Fast movies to take your family to
It makes sense for Universal to try to squeeze a little more dough out of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. It's been insanely lucrative financially, with the previous entry in the series — "F9: The Fast Saga" — grossing $726 million worldwide. And it's not like there's any shortage of adventures for Dom and company to get into that involve high stakes and fast cars. And it seems Universal wants to capitalize while the franchise is in full-octane mode with one more film to round out the mainline series.
This comes after Vin Diesel hyped up what was originally supposed to be the franchise's swan song at CinemaCon earlier this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, Diesel promised the final installment to come in 2025: "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025." Additionally, "Fast X" helmer Louis Leterrier has signed on to direct the next "Fast" movie, but it's unclear if he'll stick around to round out the trilogy.
Expect more details to come out in the near future, with "Fast X" coming out in theaters on May 19. Dom may live his life a quarter mile at a time, but he's taking his sweet time getting around one final victory lap.