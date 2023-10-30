Taylor Swift Accused Of Time Travel After Suspicious 1981 Commercial Surfaces

Taylor Alison Swift is many things. She's regarded as one of the strongest songwriters of her generation. She's a savvy businesswoman. She's a budding director, a 12-time Grammy winner, and a champion at breaking Guinness World Records. Whenever Swift so much as breathes, she makes headlines (and money), so it's easy to assume that she's capable of literally anything. This includes time travel.

A video is making the rounds on TikTok pointing out that the 33-year-old pop superstar looks oddly like an actress from a 1981 commercial. Posted by user @tikittytalk with a the caption "This 1981 commercial is proof that Taylor Swift is a time traveler." The Glamour Gals doll commercial features a whole collection of dolls, outfits, and accessories. Other Swifties commented on the video, agreeing that the actor in the video looks eerily like Swift, with one user writing, "Wow it really does look like [her]." In case you're not familiar with Glamour Gals, they were a Barbie doll competitor in the '80s.

This isn't the first time that people have come up with theories about Swift being a completely different person — there's a crazy conspiracy theory that Swift and Zeena LaVey, the former high priestess of the Church of Satan, are either clones or the same person (depending on who you ask). Based on Swift's recent efforts to help a little organization called the National Football League get some much-needed press — ratings soar every time she attends a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce — one would assume that, if she were a time traveler, alternative churches and Glamour Gals would be two of the most popular things around.