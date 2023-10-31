Invincible Season 3 Will Avoid One Thing Fans Hated
Few superhero series are able to shock audiences the way that Amazon Prime's "Invincible" has. Not only were the majority of its Justice League stand-ins brutally murdered at the tail end of the very first episode, but shocking bursts of violence and awful character deaths have gone on to become staples of the series.
However, there's one thing about "Invincible" that fans will find all too familiar when it comes to top-tier animated series. Season 1 of the show began airing in the early spring of 2021, leaving viewers with a pretty wide breadth between the first two batches of episodes. Still, Robert Kirkman has good news for fans about this aspect of the series going forward.
According to ScreenRant, at New York Comic Con 2023, the creator of "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" said that even though they weren't quite through with polishing up Season 2, Part 2, Season 3 is much more complete than you might expect. "Finishing touches on the last few bits of Season 2 are being done right now," Kirkman said. "Season 3 is very far along." This means that fans who have been waiting will likely have their patience rewarded much sooner after Season 2 officially begins on November 3, 2023.
Fans can expect new episodes to come a lot quicker
With the four-season run of "Attack on Titan" taking 10 years to produce and "Rick and Morty" going through an 18-month slump between Season 2 and Season 3, "Invincible" viewers aren't the only ones who sometimes have to twiddle their thumbs between new episodes. Still, Robert Kirkman's words are pretty encouraging.
To sweeten the deal, Kirkman also had news to share about the ever-expanding voice cast of "Invincible." When I talk about the actors that we have for Season 2, it is a minefield," the EP teased. "There's so many in Season 3 that we have to talk about. If you think the cast expanded for Season 2, just wait until you hear about who we're getting in the show in Season 3."
While Season 2 of "Invincible" has already introduced new characters voiced by the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Tatiana Maslany, it sounds like fans can get excited for more new additions in Season 3. Furthermore, Kirkman suggested that even more actors like Ross Marquand, Steven Yeun, and Lauren Cohan from "The Walking Dead" could be joining the cast of his animated series.
"There's just so much big stuff planned... It's possible that there may be some more 'Walking Dead' alums that may be popping into 'Invincible' at some point," Kirkman concluded. Well, despite the long wait for "Invincible" fans, it sounds like there's plenty coming down the pipeline to reward them for their patience.