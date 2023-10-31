Invincible Season 3 Will Avoid One Thing Fans Hated

Few superhero series are able to shock audiences the way that Amazon Prime's "Invincible" has. Not only were the majority of its Justice League stand-ins brutally murdered at the tail end of the very first episode, but shocking bursts of violence and awful character deaths have gone on to become staples of the series.

However, there's one thing about "Invincible" that fans will find all too familiar when it comes to top-tier animated series. Season 1 of the show began airing in the early spring of 2021, leaving viewers with a pretty wide breadth between the first two batches of episodes. Still, Robert Kirkman has good news for fans about this aspect of the series going forward.

According to ScreenRant, at New York Comic Con 2023, the creator of "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" said that even though they weren't quite through with polishing up Season 2, Part 2, Season 3 is much more complete than you might expect. "Finishing touches on the last few bits of Season 2 are being done right now," Kirkman said. "Season 3 is very far along." This means that fans who have been waiting will likely have their patience rewarded much sooner after Season 2 officially begins on November 3, 2023.