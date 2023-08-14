Invincible: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

While subversive and deconstructionist style takes on superheroes have become increasingly popular over the last decade, few examples are able to pack the kind of punch that "Invincible" has. Naturally, that's just the kind of shocking pedigree a show that introduces a group of "Justice League" stand-ins, only to have them all end up viciously murdered by their Superman in the very first episode, can boast.

However, following the brutal standoff between Invincible (Steven Yeun) and his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), at the tail end of Season 1, the wait for new episodes has been an extensive one. Unfortunately, it looks like it will continue to be a while for fans to see all of Season 2, even if there is some good news to go along with that caveat.

That's because even though Season 2 of "Invincible" will be out on November 3, 2023, it will only premiere the first four episodes of its eight-episode run before taking a hiatus. This is likely due, at least in part, to the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has currently ground much of the entertainment industry to a halt while its representatives seek a better deal with Hollywood's top brass. Even though animated series are exempt from the strike, networks and streamers are looking for different ways to continue to pump out new content for as long as possible.