Invincible Debuts First Look At Sterling K. Brown's Season 2 Villain Angstrom Levy
With a little over a month until its premiere, the long wait for "Invincible" Season 2 is almost over. The second season focuses on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) dealing with the aftermath of his fight with Omni-Man (JK Simmons). Unfortunately, he won't have much downtime, as Angstrom Levy's (Sterling K. Brown) arrival is imminent, bringing Invincible's arch-nemesis to the hit Prime series.
Thanks to IGN, fans now have their first look at Levy, the multiversal villain set to debut in "Invincible" Season 2, and it seems like Robert Kirkman didn't stray too far from his comic-book design. Angstrom, who has the power to open portals to other dimensions, blames Invincible for an accident that leaves him disfigured, vowing to get revenge on the young hero. The images don't reveal the villain's post-accident look, but "Invincible" will undoubtedly do the comics justice.
While the villain's looks resemble his comic counterpart, Kirkman teased there'll be more to Angstrom when Season 2 premieres. "Angstrom, as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown, is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics," Kirkman told IGN, praising Brown's performance for what he added to the character. "There's a sympathy for his character that I don't think is present in the comic."
Angstrom Levy brings the multiverse to Invincible
With Angstrom Levy's introduction in "Invincible" Season 2, so too comes the multiverse, as the villain attempts to use his powers to gain the knowledge of every dimension. While the multiverse may be wearing thin on audiences, as Marvel, DC, and others have recently explored the concept, Robert Kirkman assures fans that "Invincible" will do things differently.
"I don't think that we lean on it too heavily, and I also want to stress that we're exploring the multiverse in a much different way," Kirkman told IGN. "I think that there's no end of movies and TV shows that are exploring that right now. We have a slightly different angle on it that I think makes it fresh and new." While he admits that the multiverse is at the core of Angstrom Levy's story, Kirkman says that "Invincible" Season 2 will focus more on the character and how his powers add to his story rather than putting the multiverse in the spotlight.
Fans can also expect to see more than one Angstrom in "Invincible" Season 2, with the series taking advantage of Sterling K. Brown's acting range to bring multiversal variants of Angstrom to life. Kirkman said Brown's ability to play a wide range of characters makes him perfect for the villainous role, teasing that fans are in for a treat with the performances. Adding on to the hype, the official "Invincible" account on X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrated the Angstrom Levy news, writing, "Meet Mark's best friend from another dimension, Angstrom Levy. They're going to get along great!!!" teasing that a good time is on the way. Surely, nothing could go wrong, right? Right?