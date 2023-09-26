Invincible Debuts First Look At Sterling K. Brown's Season 2 Villain Angstrom Levy

With a little over a month until its premiere, the long wait for "Invincible" Season 2 is almost over. The second season focuses on Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) dealing with the aftermath of his fight with Omni-Man (JK Simmons). Unfortunately, he won't have much downtime, as Angstrom Levy's (Sterling K. Brown) arrival is imminent, bringing Invincible's arch-nemesis to the hit Prime series.

Thanks to IGN, fans now have their first look at Levy, the multiversal villain set to debut in "Invincible" Season 2, and it seems like Robert Kirkman didn't stray too far from his comic-book design. Angstrom, who has the power to open portals to other dimensions, blames Invincible for an accident that leaves him disfigured, vowing to get revenge on the young hero. The images don't reveal the villain's post-accident look, but "Invincible" will undoubtedly do the comics justice.

While the villain's looks resemble his comic counterpart, Kirkman teased there'll be more to Angstrom when Season 2 premieres. "Angstrom, as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown, is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics," Kirkman told IGN, praising Brown's performance for what he added to the character. "There's a sympathy for his character that I don't think is present in the comic."