The Only Rocky Actors That Are Still Alive Today

On October 18, 2023, Hollywood was rocked by news that longtime character actor star Burt Young had passed away at the age of 83. Though Young had a prolific acting career that spanned nearly five decades, he's known best for playing Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) best friend and brother-in-law Paulie Pennino in the first six "Rocky" films.

Young is one of many "Rocky" actors who have passed away since the iconic boxing franchise first began back in 1976. Others include Tony Burton, who played boxing trainer Tony "Duke" Evers, Burgess Meredith, who played Rocky's trainer Mickey Goldmill, and Joe Spinell, who played the sleazy loan shark Tony Gazzo. Perhaps the most tragic of all the "Rocky" actors to have passed away is Sage Stallone, who played Rocky Jr. in "Rocky V" and died unexpectedly in 2012.

It might seem like the vast majority of actors from the original series — the first five "Rocky" movies — have passed away, but plenty of them are still alive and working to this day.