Burt Young, Rocky Franchise Star, Dead At 83

The world has just lost a Hollywood legend.

As confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, to The New York Times, tenured actor Burt Young died on October 18. He famously portrayed Paulie Pennino in the 1976 Sylvester Stallone-led boxing drama "Rocky" — a performance that scored him an Oscar nomination for best actor in a supporting role in 1977 — in addition to several of its big-screen sequels. At the time of this writing, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed to the public.

During his time in the Hollywood spotlight, Young appeared in numerous films and television shows of all kinds. Aside from his work in the "Rocky" franchise, he became known for efforts in films such as "Chinatown" and "Once Upon a Time in America" and on TV programs like "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Baretta." Young also briefly worked as a writer in the late 1970s and embraced his artistic side through painting. His work has made it into galleries around the world, including Florida's Bilotta Gallery.

It goes without saying that Young was a man of many talents and that he lived an incredibly busy and eventful life.