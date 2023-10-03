The Ending Of Reptile Explained

Before we delve into the climactic confrontation Tom walks into, let's go over some important details to keep in mind. Tom is a hardened detective tasked with solving the grisly murder of a realtor. Although Tom and his partner, Cleary, initially suspect her boyfriend and business partner, Will (Justin Timberlake), they ultimately believe that Summer's ex-husband, Sam Gifford (Karl Glusman), is the one who killed her. Unfortunately, as they try to arrest him, Tom shoots Sam as he tries to escape, and the suspect bleeds to death.

While most believe the case is closed and shut, Tom can't seem to shake the feeling that something's missing, and he discovers a completely unexpected plot. It turns out that Summer's death is part of a wider conspiracy involving fellow police officers. After Tom's friend Wally (Domenick Lombardozzi) obtains drugs from drug busts, he plants the drugs in houses that Will ends up buying and reselling. Then, all the money gets circulated through fake company names to keep it under wraps.

While Tom is up against insurmountable odds, he believes that he can trust Capt. Robert Allen (Eric Bogosian). That is, until he sees the car that appeared at Summer's murder scene in his garage. The discovery makes Tom's entire perception of his job and fellow officers change completely. Now, he's become incredibly paranoid and turns to someone he believes to be reliable for help — which ends up being a big mistake.