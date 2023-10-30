Everything The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Changed From The Games

For anyone who grew up in the era of ShowBiz Pizza and Chuck E. Cheese's, the idea of a kids' pizza place run amok by errant animatronics might seem uncannily familiar. With its simple gameplay and jump scares, the horror game "Five Nights at Freddy's" might not look like much at first glance. However, it's become the obsession of countless tweens everywhere and many a gaming fan thanks to its kid-friendly horror style, colorful storytelling, and increasingly complex lore and worldbuilding.

What seems at first like a silly compilation of jump scares and Easter eggs has become nothing short of a phenomenon, spurring countless fan theories and amassing a cult following. Since the first game's release in 2014, the franchise has expanded with its own canon novel trilogy and a wealth of official merchandise. "FNAF" has also inspired countless works of fan art including fan-made games and songs.

With all that commercial appeal, it was only a matter of time before the franchise finally gave fans the movie they'd been begging for. Now that it's here, we're breaking down the biggest differences between the "Five Nights at Freddy's" film and game series. Hang onto your eye patch because there be spoilers ahead.