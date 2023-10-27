Five Nights At Freddy's: The Creepiest Thing That Happened On Set

The first "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game was released in 2014 and spawned a massive media franchise on the strength of its novel approach to horror. One of its core elements is its cast of creepy animatronic humanoids, akin to a dilapidated Chuck E. Cheese band come to life with murderous intent. The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie that premiered on October 27 adapts these characters for the first time to the big screen. Doing so, it turns out, brought some real-life horror to the film's set.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Emma Tammi recounted how she sometimes witnessed firsthand the animatronics moving on their own. Each animatronic, Tammi explained, was operated by a puppeteering team, such that different puppeteers controlled a single mechanism each. On one occasion, she recalled seeing an animatronic's eye twitch. The puppeteer in charge of that eye claimed that she wasn't responsible for the twitch, suggesting the animatronic moved on its own.

"We embraced the quirks when they would do stuff that we didn't necessarily command them to do exactly," Tammi said. "We sometimes thought it was gold and used it, so it was super fun in that way, it felt like a real live element." Based on these comments, not only did the animatronics sometimes move independently, but shots of this happening are in the final cut of the film.