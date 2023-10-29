Friends Creators Respond To The Death Of Matthew Perry
The entertainment world is mourning the sudden loss of writer and actor Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at age 54. Perry had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in shows like "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "The Odd Couple," as well as films like "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again." But of course, he was most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic NBC sitcom "Friends," where he gained fans around the world and made lifelong friendships with his cast and crew.
Among the many tributes rolling in for the beloved actor is a group statement from "Friends" co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright. "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," the message starts, per Deadline. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."
Matthew Perry was the perfect choice for Chandler
Despite other actors vying for the part of Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was clearly the perfect fit, as noted by Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright in their statement. According to Deadline, the creators said, "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well."
As he recalled in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry also felt he was an almost uncanny fit for the part of Chandler. "It was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life," he wrote. "It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler; I was Chandler."
From his hilarious emphasis on unexpected words to his adorable relationship with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and the rest of his friends, Chandler will likely remain a cultural icon for many years to come — and Perry will be missed just as long. As aptly concluded by Kauffman, Crane, and Bright, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."