Friends Creators Respond To The Death Of Matthew Perry

Despite other actors vying for the part of Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was clearly the perfect fit, as noted by Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright in their statement. According to Deadline, the creators said, "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well."

As he recalled in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry also felt he was an almost uncanny fit for the part of Chandler. "It was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life," he wrote. "It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler; I was Chandler."

From his hilarious emphasis on unexpected words to his adorable relationship with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and the rest of his friends, Chandler will likely remain a cultural icon for many years to come — and Perry will be missed just as long. As aptly concluded by Kauffman, Crane, and Bright, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."