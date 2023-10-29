Matthew Perry's Fans Are Paying Tribute To His Performance In This 1997 Romantic Comedy
Matthew Perry's tragic and sudden passing at 54 was a major shock to fans worldwide and countless have now taken social media to reminisce about their favorite projects the actor starred in. While, naturally, everyone adores Perry's iconic run as Chandler Bing on "Friends," many fans are taking the time to applaud his 1997 rom-com, "Fools Rush In."
Directed by Andy Tennant and written by Katherine Reback and Joan Taylor, "Fools Rush In" starred Perry, acting opposite Salma Hayek, at the zenith of his "Friends" popularity. Perry played Alex Whitman, a New York City project manager, who hooks up with Hayek's character, the fun-loving photographer, Isabel Fuentes. Their tryst results in her getting pregnant. After Isabel decides to keep the child, the two learn to love one another, embracing their cultural differences in the process, and get married (twice).
On social media, fans are fondly remembering the movie and showering it with praise. "Wow shocking sad news about actor Matthew Perry. Obviously everyone loved him in Friends but I really enjoyed him Fools Rush In RIP, " @JTEmoviethinks tweeted.
Many people are taking time to remember Fools Rush In after Perry's death
On Twitter, countless tributes were posted in memory of Matthew Perry, from celebrities and fans alike. In the sad sea of condolences and shock, several fans took time to laud "Fools Rush In."
"Fools Rush In is one of the greatest, underrated romcoms ever. RIP Matthew Perry," @tnwhiskeywoman wrote. "He'll always be Chandler Bing, but Matthew Perry was great in Fools Rush In, too — an underrated movie. Such an awful loss," one fan tweeted. "Matthew Perry dying has my feelings hurt ... The Whole 9 Yards and Fools Rush are both movies i rewatch to this day," another wrote. Peter Daou, who wrote some music for "Fools Rush In," also took to Twitter to express his condolences and sadness. "I co-wrote and produced a song for Fools Rush In, the movie that he and Salma Hayek starred in. May he rest in peace and his loved ones find comfort."
The 1997 romcom didn't earn any prominent accolades or immense praise upon its initial release. However, it's clear that many fans still remember it. While the script may be considered a bit formulaic by today's standards, Perry and Hayek's performances are able to carry it forward to create a funny and heartfelt story. The film was also a box-office success, do