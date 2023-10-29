Matthew Perry's Fans Are Paying Tribute To His Performance In This 1997 Romantic Comedy

Matthew Perry's tragic and sudden passing at 54 was a major shock to fans worldwide and countless have now taken social media to reminisce about their favorite projects the actor starred in. While, naturally, everyone adores Perry's iconic run as Chandler Bing on "Friends," many fans are taking the time to applaud his 1997 rom-com, "Fools Rush In."

Directed by Andy Tennant and written by Katherine Reback and Joan Taylor, "Fools Rush In" starred Perry, acting opposite Salma Hayek, at the zenith of his "Friends" popularity. Perry played Alex Whitman, a New York City project manager, who hooks up with Hayek's character, the fun-loving photographer, Isabel Fuentes. Their tryst results in her getting pregnant. After Isabel decides to keep the child, the two learn to love one another, embracing their cultural differences in the process, and get married (twice).

On social media, fans are fondly remembering the movie and showering it with praise. "Wow shocking sad news about actor Matthew Perry. Obviously everyone loved him in Friends but I really enjoyed him Fools Rush In RIP, " @JTEmoviethinks tweeted.