How Matthew Perry's Nerdiest Moment On Ellen Helped Lead To A Role In Fallout

"Friends" fans were devastated to learn that Matthew Perry tragically passed away at the age of 54. The actor made Chandler Bing, and his signature expressions, famous worldwide, definitely cementing the character as a sitcom great.

After "Friends" ended its historic 10-season run on NBC in 2004, Perry branched out beyond comedy. He impressed audiences with his heartfelt performance in "The Ron Clark Story," portraying the titular and kindhearted teacher. A few years after that, Perry played a wildly different character than Chandler and Mr. Clark, one who gamers are certainly familiar with.

In 2010, Perry voiced Benny in "Fallout: New Vegas." Benny is responsible for kicking off the story when he tries to kill the player's character (the Courier) at the beginning of the game. The villain is a snazzy dresser and loves saying the word "baby." Gamers will be interested to learn that Perry's immense love for the franchise helped him land the role. Specifically, one amazing interview with Ellen Degeneres likely helped him get the attention of Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks. In 2009, when promoting his movie "17 Again" and talking with Ellen, Perry unveiled a signed copy of "Fallout 3" and spoke about how much he loved the game.

"I played a video game so often that I injured my hands so severely that I had to go to a hand doctor."