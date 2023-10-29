Hollywood Stars React To The Death Of Friends Star Matthew Perry
The entertainment world was stunned on Saturday by the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in "Friends," died on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. In addition to his work on "Friends," Perry also had notable roles in films like "The Whole Nine Yards" and "17 Again," and series like "The Odd Couple," "Mr. Sunshine," and "Go On."
Following the reports of Perry's passing, several stars from across the industry began sharing their condolences and their memories of Perry. Among these stars is "Star Trek" actor George Takei, who tweeted his condolences for Perry's family. "What a tragic piece of news to read," Takei wrote. "My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates."
O'Shea Jackson, Jr. also tweeted about his sadness at the news of Perry's death, writing, "Nooooooooo." Meanwhile, "Teen Wolf" and "Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen tweeted, "Holy s*** Matthew Perry no F***** way."
The impact of Matthew Perry's death was felt across the entertainment world
The news of Matthew Perry's death shocked Hollywood on Saturday and celebrities from outside the world of Hollywood were also paying tribute to the man who made Chandler Bing a household name.
WWE legend Mick Foley tweeted about Perry, expressing his condolences for the star's friends and family, and praising his work on "Friends." "I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry," Foley tweeted. "I am such a big fan of #Friends (I've been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days) and Perry's Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most."
Perry's former co-stars also tweeted their memories of the star. This includes Sterling Knight, who co-starred with Perry in "17 Again." Knight tweeted his memories of working with Perry, including sharing a photo of the two on the red carpet, along with their other co-stars from the film.
"I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast," Knight tweeted. "My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, Matthew Perry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence. I'll always be a little bummed that we never got to play tennis, but heaven must've needed some sarcasm, and he was the best."