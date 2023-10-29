Hollywood Stars React To The Death Of Friends Star Matthew Perry

The news of Matthew Perry's death shocked Hollywood on Saturday and celebrities from outside the world of Hollywood were also paying tribute to the man who made Chandler Bing a household name.

WWE legend Mick Foley tweeted about Perry, expressing his condolences for the star's friends and family, and praising his work on "Friends." "I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry," Foley tweeted. "I am such a big fan of #Friends (I've been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days) and Perry's Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most."

Perry's former co-stars also tweeted their memories of the star. This includes Sterling Knight, who co-starred with Perry in "17 Again." Knight tweeted his memories of working with Perry, including sharing a photo of the two on the red carpet, along with their other co-stars from the film.

"I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast," Knight tweeted. "My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, Matthew Perry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence. I'll always be a little bummed that we never got to play tennis, but heaven must've needed some sarcasm, and he was the best."